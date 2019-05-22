GRANDVIEW — Two Greyhounds golfers were bound for the 2A State golf tournaments this past Monday.
Rocco Parrish easily qualified for the boys tournament at Liberty Lake Golf Course in Spokane, having finished fourth at the Central Washington Athletic Conference District Championship on May 14.
He was fourth, having carded an 81 on the 72-par Black Rock Golf Course greens.
The best score after touring all 18 holes was a 70, scored by Patrick Azevedo of Othello.
Giving Parrish the most trouble were holes 4 and 6, at which he was 2 over par.
Prosser had two golfers in the championships, neither of whom were able to advance in the post-season.
Jared Guinn finished the day with a 104, the best score for his team.
In girls golf, Marin Bender of the Greyhounds was just out of the running as a State qualifier. She is an alternate, having carded 105 at Soap Lake’s Lakeview Golf and Country Club on May 13 at the CWAC District Championships.
Ellensburg’s Kathryn Crimp won the individual title with a 78.
Bender was the only Grandview golfer in the girls championships, whereas Prosser had three qualify.
The best among them with a 112 was Grace Park.
The 2A State girls golf championships is at Meadowood Golf Course in Spokane, with action ending today, Wednesday.
