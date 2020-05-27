GRANDVIEW — Treyton “Rocco” Parrish will be teeing off next year at Columbia Basin College in Pasco for the Hawks where the senior plans to pursue dual major degrees in secondary education and agriculture business, he announced on Thursday, May 21.
After weighing his collegiate golfing options between other two- and four-year schools, Parrish also considered the COVID-19 uncertainties in safely making his decision. He conferred with his family about the upbeat environment at the campus, matched with the coaching staff’s enthusiasm and energy, and chose to stay close to home for now.
While speaking about his upcoming academic and sporting goals, he was in the process of printing off the letter of intent and signing it prior to sharing the news with classmates. Parrish depicted how the decision was like a weight being lifted off his shoulders and was thrilled about playing golf at the next level.
“I grew up out on the golf course with my grandpa and after he passed away, it was a way to be out there with him,” Parrish acknowledged, who drives his grandfather’s cart around while practicing on the links.
The soon-to-be collegiate golfer has recently been able to tee it up and resume working on his game at the Black Rock course. He indicated that practice has been a great way to get out of the house, while taking a break from online classes, along with Class of 2020 graduation anxieties.
“I’m just rolling with the punches and getting used to it and doing what we can as a class and getting through it together,” Parrish reflected after recently taking part in a group chat on social media with about 40 students.
“We were all just texting last night about how much we missed each other and how weird this is,” he conveyed while relying on digital communications to keep in touch without personal contact.
The ‘Hound’s three-sport standout and 4.0 grade-point average student-athlete has been driven to make a positive impact on campus and within the community, and his determined actions resonated spot-on with scholarship honors.
Parrish was the recipient of a $5,000 Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Smart Choices Scholarship from the Dairy Farmers of Washington and Les Schwab Tires on Friday, May 15. The award recognizes excellence in athletics, academics, leadership, and community service.
Four days earlier on Monday, the senior accepted the Central Washington Athletic Conference top boys scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year, which added $1,250 toward his college education.
Parrish’s athletic accomplishments were highlighted by qualifying for the WIAA 2A State Golf Tournament during his first three years and was prevented a fourth attempt because of the statewide school shutdown this spring.
“The biggest thing that I’ve missed about playing spring sports was just the relationships that I built with teammates in my grade and played with since freshman year. We’ve all kind of played together in our pairings all four years and it’s really fun to walk the course and play with your buddies,” the All-Conference golfer recalled during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Elected team captain for both basketball and football teams, Parrish’s 4.0 grade-point average student-athlete leadership accomplishments transcended both the hardwood and gridiron environments.
He was named CWAC Basketball All-Conference as a junior. One of his most memorable sporting yearbook memories this year was the vibrant crowd at the final regular season home basketball game against Prosser, who won 69-68.
“Seeing all the different faces and having family coming down from across the state, that was something special and I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people who will be talking about it for a long time” Parrish revealed.
The ‘Hound’s quarterback became the school’s career leader in passing yardage with 4,614 yards last fall. Parrish had no idea about the record until Head Coach Darren Mezger and math teacher told him he had eclipsed the record late in the season.
After being quizzed about the yardage mark, he still couldn’t provide the total but was confident in coach Mezger’s math. “I might have it on the ball. I think it’s a little over 4,000. I honestly don’t know,” Parrish openly expressed with a no “I” in team like chuckle.
