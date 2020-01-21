On Thursday, Jan. 23, Sunnyside (5-0, Big 9) will host Wenatchee (3-1) in the final wrestling match of the season. This conference dual will also be the last home match for George Paulus, who will be retiring at the end of the season after more than 40 years of combined junior and high school coaching experience.
At 6:45 p.m., Sunnyside High School will honor Hall of Fame Boys’ Varsity Wrestling Head Coach George Paulus prior to the 7 p.m. match.
Sunnyside High School Boys Varsity Head Coach George Paulus, 31 years. Assistant coach, 2 yrs. Sunnyside Junior High School Head Coach, 8 yrs.
Mid-Valley, CBN, MCC League Coach of the Year, 12 times. Region IV Coach of the Year, 6 times. “AAA” State Coach of the Year (2012). Inducted into Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame (2013).
Kathy, wife of 38 yrs., 3 children and 10 grandchildren.
Team Dual Meet Record, 266-55-3.
Tournament Victories, 67. Tournament Runner up Finishes, 101. State Top Ten Finishes, 20. Regional Titles, 2. Regionals Top Four Team, 20. District Sub Regional Titles, 7. Girls, 2. District Sub Regional Runner up Team, 10. District Sub Regional Top Four Team, 27. Girls, 2. League Titles, 12. League Runner up Team, 12. League Top Four Team, 30.
Individual State Champions, 23. State Finalists, 37. State Placers, 111. State Participants, 174. Regional Champions, 49. Regional Finalists, 82. Regional Placers 218. District Sub Regional Champions, 99. District Sub Regional Finalists, 151. District Sub Regional Placers, 392.
