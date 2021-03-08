After Sunnyside senior midfielder Katy Perez scored the game tying goal around the 76th minute of the girls’ varsity soccer match against Prosser, which ended in a 1-1 draw, both coaches agreed to forgo the two overtime periods and proceed directly to the penalty kick shootout on Saturday afternoon.
Mustang sophomore defender Leslie Andujo was the fifth and last team member with a penalty kick attempt against SHS freshman goalkeeper Maeve Weets, who along with her Grizzly teammates, had stepped up their intensity level of play in the second half and had nothing left to give out on the Housel Middle School field.
Weets was the only goalkeeper to make a PK save in the shootout and the pressure of the moment captivated everyone’s attention. Andujo confidently placed the ball on the designated spot and drilled home the game winner into the left side of the goal as Prosser defeated Sunnyside 3-2 on penalties.
“We’re really proud of her (Weets) for going out there and doing her best and putting herself on the line for us and really impressive as a freshman. I can’t wait to see how far she will go,” SHS Varsity Soccer Head Coach Morgan Green expressed before leaving the field.
With three upcoming games on the schedule for both teams, coaches based their PK shootout decision on protecting the health of athletes rather than playing additional overtime periods.
“It was great to get them under pressure in the spotlight,” PHS Varsity Soccer Head Coach Ricardo Ruiz described. “They did a great job!”
Prosser started the game with an aggressive style of pressure packed play which had the Grizzlies on their heels throughout the first 40-minute half. The Mustangs scored within the first couple of minutes on a penalty kick by sophomore midfielder Karen Delgado after Weets had made contact with junior winger Viviana Alvarez dribbling the ball at the corner of the box.
PHS had opportunities to increase their 1-0 lead but thanks to the strong defensive backfield’s effort, they were unable to convert their shots into goals. At halftime, Sunnyside coaches went over in-game adjustments and strategies with the use of colored on field markers.
Green indicated the players are very coachable and there’s a strong bond of trust shared between everyone on the team. She asked them for a second half spark, and they all responded and provided an energetic team effort on every line.
“It felt amazing, because it was the first goal of my senior year,” Perez stated following the team’s pressure packed loss. She conveyed how important it was for the squad to cheer on Weets and to help maintain her positive focus. The show of support also combated the tension of the situation felt by Grizzly players.
“We do everything together, that’s our theme this year. It takes all of us to adjust and work for one goal,” Green acknowledged.
At the end of the game, the two teams faced one another about 15 yards apart and coach Ruiz expressed his heartfelt admiration on behalf of the Mustangs for the Grizzlies’ competitive spirit and sportsmanship qualities.
The Grizzlies returned the sentiment and coach Green instructed her players to respond, ‘Team Jazzy on three.’ The Sunnyside squad closed ranks and banded together as a circle of strength in tribute to voicing their remembrance of PHS senior Jazzy Guillen.
“I think that was Jazzy’s win. Penalty kicks are a few inches here, a few inches there. A great competitive game for both sides, and I think there was a guardian angel out here today: Team Jazzy,” Green reflected. “It was a fun game of soccer.”
