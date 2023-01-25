The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ wrestling team were able to take home another win on Thursday, Jan. 19 after a tough match against the Wenatchee Panthers, the Grizzlies won to a score of 42-36.
"We wrestled a very tight and competitive match during their senior night in Wenatchee. Their crowd was very loud, and their wrestlers were aggressive. We were tested as a team, and we passed . . . barely. Haha. We faced some adversity,” said Coach Jason Moyer
Both the Grizzlies and the Panthers headed into the match being undefeated each holding a win record of 4. The Grizzlies were able to leave the match with the title still in hand and a win record of five.
“We were happy to leave with the win. Wenatchee was also undefeated in the league, so the win more than likely secures a league title for the Grizz,” said Coach Moyer.
Some stats for this match are Jayden Jasso (Sunnyside) over Jaxon Glines (Wenatchee) with Glines taking the fall at 0:50, Stephen Maltos (Sunnyside) over DeAngelo Negrete (Wenatchee) with Maltos winning through a major decision of 13-4, Rykker Schilperoort (Sunnyside) over Leonardo Salgado (Wenatchee) with Salgado taking the fall at 0:49, Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside) over Bryant Witherington (Wenatchee) with Fernandez taking the win at a technical fall score of 16-1, Christopher Villanueva (Sunnyside) over Elgin Negrete (Wenatchee) with Negrete taking the fall at 0:47, John Rendon (Sunnyside) over Joseph Schuyleman (Wenatchee) with Rendon winning in a 6-0 decision, David Gutierrez (Sunnyside) over Luke Fluegge (Wenatchee) with Fluegge taking the fall at 0:32 and Mateo Armendariz (Sunnyside) over Vincent Goforth (Wenatchee) with Goforth taking the fall at 0:15.
“Mateo Armendariz, stepped onto the mat with the match score tied at 35-35, another pressure-filled moment. He delivered the team win with a second-round pin,” said Coach Moyer.
The Grizzlies will be having one final league match on Thursday, Jan. 26 against the Davis pirates, this final game will determine whether the Grizzlies are crowned League champions.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
