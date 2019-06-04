GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Municipal Swimming Pool opens Friday, June 14, and the Sunnyside pool will open the following day.
Open swim in Grandview will be 1-4 p.m. every day of the week, while Sunnyside has a 1-3 p.m. session and 3:15-5:15 p.m. session Sunday through Friday.
Lap swim in Sunnyside is 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Family swim times in Sunnyside are 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Grandview’s is 6:30-8 p.m. Both are Monday through Friday hours, while Grandview has family swim 5-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Each of the pools will be closed on home swim team competition nights.
Sunnyside will open its pool for rentals only on Saturdays after its opening day.
For more information about fees, passes and rentals or other inquiries, visit www.sunnyside.wa.gov or call the Grandview pool at 509-882-3162.
