GRANDVIEW — The Mustangs (2-0 and 3-2) won 35-14 at their CWAC south conference game against the Greyhounds (0-1 and 0-5) at Rick Leenhouts Stadium Friday night.
“We moved the ball well at times. There were a couple plays we missed, a couple drops we needed to have, GHS head coach Darren Mezger described. “The boys fought until the very end, I’m very proud of the way they fought.”
Prosser senior wide receiver Will Thompson caught two touchdowns passes in the first quarter as the Mustangs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead.
The Mustangs held the 'Hounds in check and were ahead 35-0 in the third quarter.
Grandview senior wide receivers Bryce DeLarosa and James Barrientes hauled in touchdown receptions and the ‘Hounds cut the lead 35-14.
Prosser’s head coach Corey Ingvalson spoke about the source of his team’s current success.
“Better practices have led to better games. . . since Sunnyside we have had better weeks of practice, and better weeks of preparation.”
The Greyhounds will play their next game at home against Toppenish and the Mustangs will host Ellensburg next Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
