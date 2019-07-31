PROSSER — A portion of Sixth Street in Prosser was blocked off with bright orange cones and barricades sentineled the street corners as eager volunteers helped to create a competitive, on street space for the annual 3 on 3 basketball tourney held last weekend.
According to Kathya Martinez, City Recreation Manager, “The tournament was a huge success. Despite being one of the smallest tournaments, due to the date. . . we had a wonderful experience for everyone.”
This year’s tournament hosted 60 teams, ranging from first grade through high school along with a six foot and under and six-foot and over adult categories. A total of 12 division first, second and third place winners were recognized.
Alex Davalos, playing for All Money In team, has been working the cherry season in the warehouse got off work at 4 a.m. on Saturday and was on the street ready to play by 8.
“I haven’t been able to play for a while because of my shoulder and am trying to get back into the hoop scene. My brother asked me to play and I couldn’t say, no,” Davalos stated.
The team went 3-0 after Saturday’s games. All four members are friends and met through area basketball tournaments.
This year’s event sponsors included Prosser Memorial Health, Benton REA and Basin Disposal.
Martinez said community volunteers approached the organizers during the tourney asking about opportunities to help expand the weekend event next year.
“We hope to grow this event,’ said Martinez.
