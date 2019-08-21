PROSSER — The City of Prosser’s eight-year-old aquatic center will receive some needed updates, according to Kathya Martinez, City Park and Recs Manager, thanks to a generous state grant.
The city was one of the many recipients of regional grants to area municipalities to help maintain and upgrade recreation facilities.
The $31,762 grant will, according to Martinez, be used to replace eight starting blocks, replace the pool cover and new speakers.
The city was required to match funds.
The bid process for the improvements will go out, followed by the upgrades, when the pool closes following the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.
According to Martinez, “The Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) is a small state agency that manages grant programs creating outdoor recreation opportunities. The City of Prosser received The Youth Athletic Facility (YAF) grant, which is a program that provides money to buy land and develop or renovate outdoor athletic facilities such as ball fields, courts, swimming pools, and skate parks that serve youth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.