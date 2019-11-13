PROSSER — Mustang Ladies lost to Cheney 1-3 in a 2A CWAC District cross over glue volleyball game Saturday, Nov. 9.
However, the team will now advance to play in the state WIIA 2A Championships Saturday, No. 16 on the Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
Mustang Highlights
The set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 16-25, 17-25.
Prosser Highlights
Grace Meirndorf - 19 kills, 18 digs and 3 aces.
Jenna Schnellbach - 14 kills, 15 digs and 1 ace.
Halle Wright - 3 kills and 2 blocks.
Ellie Maljaars - 3 kills.
Olivia Campos - 2 kills and11 digs.
Abby Baze - 13 digs, 2 aces.
Brooke Bennett - 29 aces, 11 digs and 2 aces.
