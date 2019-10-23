TOPPENISH — Friday’s 2A CWAC conference league matchup came down to the wire as Prosser (3-0, 5-2) beat Toppenish (3-1, 5-2) 25-21 at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m.
The game began with Prosser who started the scoring in the 1st quarter. Toppenish answered back with two touchdowns to take control of the game.
“I hope we can be resilient, that will teach us more if we are successful next week, than if we would have won this week,” said Wildcat’s Head Coach Jason Smith.
Prosser senior running back Logan Candanoza ran in a touchdown with under five minutes left which brought the Mustangs up 18-14 in the 3rd quarter.
Toppenish senior quarterback Isaac Perez hauled in an 80-yard pass from senior receiver Manuel Felan for a touchdown just before the two-minute warning, putting the Wildcats ahead, 21-18.
With less than a minute remaining, Mustang quarterback Kaiden Rivera connected a 20-yard throw to senior receiver Anthony Keman for a touchdown reception to make the score 25-21.
With 40 seconds and counting left, the Wildcats got the ball back and connected on several short passes to move the ball upfield.
What seemed like the longest play of the game, the wildcats devised a hook and ladder play, shoveling numerous passes to multiple receivers before getting brought down near the 50-yard line.
Prosser will continue to the state playoffs and move ahead, Head Coach Corey Ingvalson enthusiastically spoke, “The feeling is ecstatic. . . Toppenish threw a lot at us, we are just looking forward to going to the state playoffs.”
Prosser will face Wapato next Friday for their final regular season league home game Friday Oct. 25, 7 p.m., Art Fiker Stadium
The Wildcats will visit Zillah on Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., Andy Collins Field.
