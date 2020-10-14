SUNNYSIDE — Ray R. Perez of Grandview is the first-place winner in week four of the Sunnyside Sun’s 47th Annual Football Forecast contest. Coming in second is Isaac Asher of Prosser.
As the first-place contestant, Perez earns $50 cash and Asher collects a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
Both Perez and Asher scored 10 points. Perez chose a tie breaker score of 49 closest to the winning score of 67. Asher chose 41.
Behind them were Mike Paul of Granger, and Christina Gallardo of Sunnyside, both scoring nine points and tie breaker scores of 67 and 56, respectively. Paul missed the Colts vs Browns game. Gallardo missed the Bengals vs Ravens game.
The game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos has been postponed, resulting in everyone getting a free point for that game
