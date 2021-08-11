Summer Superbowl
July 28, 2021
HIGH MENS SERIES – Rob Rice, 706; Brett Kunert, 653; Tanner Schaneman, 592 / HIGH MENS AVERAGE – Rob Rice, 197.96; Tanner Schaneman, 185.59; Brett Kunert, 171.91 / HIGH WOMENS SERIES – Stephanie Luke, 586; Ellen Curtiss, 534; Violet Torres, 505 / HIGH WOMENS AVERAGE – Stephanie Luke, 178.00; Ellen Curtiss, 152.25; Donna Lallashute, 144.44
Summer Jr. Adult
July 29, 2021
HIGH MENS SERIES – Chris Kitzke, 592; Matt Kitzke, 569 / HIGH WOMENS SERIES – Ellen Curtiss, 559; Sarah Kitzke, 404; Briann Underwood, 312 / HIGH BOYS SERIES – Devlon Kitzke, 564; Ryan Noel, 483; Chris Kitzke Jr., 383; Damion Kitzke, 357; Christian De La Mora, 353; Tommy Kitzke, 275; Frankie De La Mora, 224 / HIGH GIRLS SERIES – Pursche Vigil, 183
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.