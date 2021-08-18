Summer Superbowl 2021
August 4, 2021
HIGH MENS SERIES – Chuck Carl, 580; Isiah Ellenwood, 563; Sean Laddrout, 520 / HIGH MENS AVERAGE – Tanner Schaneman, 185.59; Brett Kunert, 171.91; Sean Laddrout, 161.56 / HIGH WOMENS SERIES – Stephanie Luke, 605; Violet Torres, 476; Ellen Curtiss, 476 / HIGH WOMENS AVERAGE – Stephanie Luke, 179.82; Ellen Curtiss, 152.74; Donna Lallashute, 144.12
SUMMER JR. ADULT 2021
August 5, 2021
HIGH MENS SERIES – Chuck Curtiss, 593; Matt Kitzke, 529; Chris Kitzke, 442 / HIGH WOMENS SERIES – Linda Lenberg, 542; Trina Garcia, 450; Sarah Kitzke, 369; Trisha Murray, 365; Briann Underwood, 352; Keri Owens, 267 / HIGH BOYS SERIES – Devlon Kitzke, 577; Chris Kitzke, Jr., 405; Ryan Noel, 379; Conner Duran, 359; Damion Kitzke, 345; Tommy Kitzke, 290; Christian De La Mora, 290; Dekan Kitzke, 286; Frankie De La Mora, 270 / HIGH GIRLS SERIES – Celeste Garcia, 354; Pursche Vigil, 181
