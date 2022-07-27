GRANDVIEW — Ball players can now register for the first Summer Heat 3-on-3 basketball tournament presented by the Main Street Grandview Association.
The tournament will be held on the streets of Downtown Grandview on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14.
Grandview Summer Heat is a fundraiser for the Grandview High School Boys Basketball Booster Club. The tournament is sponsored by Herb’s Bar and Grill.
Registrations will take place on Wednesday, July 27 at the Grandview High School Cafeteria, 1601 W 5th St., from 5 to 8 p.m. or pick up an application at Imagine Educational Toys & Gift Shop, 205 East 2nd St. Cost to register is $120 per team. Deadline to register is Friday, July 29.
For more information or questions, contact Laura Flores at 509-788-5498 or Alicia Fajardo at 509-778-1272.
