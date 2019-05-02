SUNNYSIDE — With the end of the regular season under wraps for the Grandview Lady Greyhounds and Prosser Lady Mustangs golfers, coaches are prepping them for the 2A District 5/6 Golf Championships to take place May 13 on the greens at Lakewood Golf and Country Club.
Last Wednesday, May 1, the teams competed in a Central Washington Athletic Conference tour at Black Rock Creek Golf Course.
Prosser finished with a team score of 659, while Grandview’s team carded a 580.
Wapato and Selah finished all 18 holes with team scores of 558 and 452, respectively.
Lindsey Hefner of the Vikings was the medalist, carding a 108, and teammate Jade Wold was behind her with a tally of 111.
The individual leading the Lady Mustangs was Jordan Colson, who toured the course with a 123 for a ranking of No. 6, while Stephani Cuevas of the Lady Greyhounds finished eighth with a low score of 134 for her team.
