WENATCHEE — The Sunnyside Track and Field program competed in a meet hosted by the Eastmont Wildcats on Thursday, May 5.
Four different teams were in attendance with appearances from A.C. Davis, Eastmont, Sunnyside, and West Valley.
“We did pretty well,” said Jeffrey White, head coach of the track and field program, who says they are focusing on one or two main events that students can excel on.
The main goal is to be prepared for state track meets with a concentration on getting better times and distances for the students’ respective events, according to White.
White said the meet was able to attain great results as the Sunnyside Grizzlies have gotten 20 personal bests as an impact of the team’s training methods.
The boy’s 4x400-meter relay made up of Max Garcia-Pinon, Dakotah Lewis, Isai Carrera, and Myles Newhouse was especially exciting according to White with their new personal best of 3 minutes and 30 seconds landing them in first for overall district ranking and fifth in state ranking.
More notable achievements can be attributed to the following first, second, and third placements for the girls: Kati Escorcia placed second in the 100-meter and first in the 200-meter; Alain Morgan placed first in the 100-meter hurdles, and second in the 300-meter hurdles; Jessica Marin placed second in the 400-meter; Anna Frank placed third in Javelin and Shot Put.
The boys’ record goes as follows; Jason Jalifi placed second in the 800-meter; Garcia-Pinon placed third in the 800-meter; Lewis placed second in the 400-meter; Aaron Martinez placed third in the 400-meter; Calvin Naught placed second in Shot Put, and third in Javelin; Carter Hauver placed third in Shot Put; Aiden Cazares placed second in Triple Jump; Newhouse placed second in the 200-meter.
