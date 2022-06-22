The 111th Annual Alder Creek Pioneer Picnic and Rodeo kicked off Saturday, June 11, at Cleveland Park near Bickleton. Just under 240 contestants from all over the northwest traveled to try their best to win at this small community rodeo.
During the events Leonard Ingram, Master of Ceremonies, of Bickleton introduced his father Bill Ingram of Sunnyside as this year’s picnic and rodeo president. Bill graduated from Bickleton High School in 1962 and has spent more than 28 years coming back to Bickleton and working at the Pioneer Picnic and Rodeo.
The rodeo featured many events with a total payout to the winners of the amount totaling $54,824.40.
Events included bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping header, team roping heeler and tie down roping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.