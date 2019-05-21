TACOMA — The top 2A, 3A and 4A track and field competitors from across the state are preparing themselves for the State Championships to be staged at Mount Tahoma Stadium this Friday and Saturday.
Among the elite athletes will be Sunnyside’s Mike Rivera, who is competing in the first heat of the 100m dash and second heat of the 200m dash. There are seven other competitors with seed times better than his 11.18 in the 100, and nine in the 200m event in which his seed time is 22.55.
The 2A competitors from the Lower Yakima Valley include Grandview’s Mollee Weddle in the javelin, and Prosser’s Levi VerMulm (300m hurdles), Oliver Davis and Haden Hicks (high jump), Case Reinmuth (triple jump), Natalia VerMulm (pole vault) and Abby Rodriguez (shot put).
Pirates to be lauded at State
BICKLETON — The Bickleton Pirates are going to the 1B State Track and Field Championships in Cheney this coming Friday.
In addition to the competition of eighth grader Luke Binfet (800m), senior Michael Gannon (3200m, pole vault) and junior Scott McBride (shot put, discus), the boys team will be recognized for its State Academic Championship.
There are 11 teammates, who earned an overall GPA of 3.723. In addition to the trio of State competitors, Cesareo Arriaga, Hayden Andrews, Christian Arriaga, John Cardenas, Adrian Vargas, Ethan Mains and Nathan Hanson are part of the team.
The girls were third among the 1B track teams earning Academic recognition.
The team consists of Haylee Andrews, Rosalinda Molina, Adriana Gonzalez, Hannah Binfet and Leyla Gonzalez.
Leopards, Spartans going to State
CHENEY — Eastern Washington University’s track will be filled with 1B, 2B and 1A track and field competitors this coming Friday and Saturday during the State Track and Field Championships.
The competitors taking part in the two-day event include athletes from Granger and Zillah.
Spartans competing include Jonathan Ornales in the long jump, Mario Bermudez in shot put and discus, girls 4x100m and 4x200m relay teammates Yaneli Torres, Isamar Solorio, Nazarena Godinez and Julie Salgado (Ali Daniel and Britney Meza are alternates), and Lily Stewart in the shot put and discus.
The Leopards competing are Juan Avalos in the 200m dash, Sydney John in the 400m race, Wade Koerner in the 800m race, Nate Mendoza in the 1600m and 3200m races, Justin Favilla in the 110m hurdles, 4x100m relay teammates Favilla, Avalos, Andrew Olson and Dawson Husted (Ethan Boisselle is an alternate), Parker Van de Graaf in the long jump and high jump, Addison Krueger in the 400m race and long jump, and Madison Elizondo in the 800m and 1600m races.
