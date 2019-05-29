TACOMA — Among the 4A track and field competitors at the State Track and Field Championships hosted by Tahoma High School was Sunnyside senior Mike Rivera.
He stood on the podium twice this past Saturday.
Rivera was fourth in the 100m dash, finishing the finals in 11.20, which was .17 seconds behind the State champion, Marlon Jones of Curtis, who crossed the finish in 11.03.
In the 200m dash, Rivera clocked 22.89 for eighth place in the finals. The newly minted champion, Christopher Penn of Auburn-Mountainview, had a time of 22.16.
At the same venue were 2A competitors from Grandview and Prosser.
The lone competitor for the Greyhounds was junior Mollee Weddle, who didn’t make it past the preliminaries, but was 16th in the javelin with a throw of 99-05.
The Mustangs’ strongest showing was in the women’s shot put. Senior Abby Rodriguez was second in the event, tossing the orb a distance of 39-00.75.
Sophomore Haden Hicks placed fourth in the high jump with a distance of 6-04.00, while teammate Oliver Davis’ jump, good for sixth, was a distance of 6-00.00.
Natalia VerMulm, also a junior, placed sixth in the pole vault event, clearing 10-00.00.
Her older brother Levi, a senior, had a personal record time of 40.43 in the 300m hurdles, good for ninth place.
There was one more competitor for Prosser, junior Case Reinmuth. He was 14th in the triple jump with a leap of 40-01.00.
1B, 2B and 1A Championships
Eastern Washington University hosted the 1B, 2B and 1A State Track and Field Championships last Thursday through Saturday.
Bickleton had two of its three competitors on the 1B podium.
Senior Michael Gannon was fourth with a personal record time of 10:27.68 in the 3200m run, and junior Scott McBride was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 42-05.75.
Gannon was also 12th in the pole vault, clearing 11.00.00, and McBride was 10th in the discus with a distance of 108-01.
The third competitor for the Pirates was eighth grader Luke Binfet, who finished 11th in the 800m race, clocking 2:17.09.
In 2B competition was a lone Mabton Viking — sophomore Crystal Gomez. She was 12th in the 100m dash with a time of 13.51 and 13th in the 200m dash, clocking 28.42.
Granger and Zillah were represented in the 1A Championships.
Senior Mario Bermudez was on the podium in sixth place for his discus throw of 141-11 for the Spartans. He was ninth in the shot put with a throw of 47-01.50.
Teammate Jonathan Ornales, a junior, finished ninth in the long jump with a leap of 20-05.75, while senior Lily Stewart placed ninth in the shot put with a personal record throw of 33-05.50.
She was 11th in the discus with a distance of 95-03, and the relay team of Yaneli Torres, Isamar Solorio, Nazarena Godinez and Julie Salgado placed 17th in the 4x100 (53.99) and 16th in the 4x200 (1:55.33).
