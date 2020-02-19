SUNNYSIDE — Senior Mike Rivera, one of the most dynamic Grizzly athletes in recent history, is one step closer to fulfilling his National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 football dream by committing to Eastern Washington University as a preferred walk-on.
“It was an exciting moment, a special day for me and my family. They support my decision and that’s where I’ve decided to go,” Rivera beamed with soaring Eagle determination as he spoke about his future goals following the national signing day event, Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Over the summer and through the fall, he’s built a strong bond with EWU head coach Aaron Best and wide receivers coach Pat McCann and firmly believes in their program which attracted him to the Cheney campus. The soon-to-be college freshman intends to pursue his academic studies in athletic training and physical therapy.
“I’ve been in contact with a couple of teammates and they’ve told me how much they like the school and it’s a really good town. So, that’s all I wanted to hear and my parents especially.”
Growing up an Oregon Duck fan and after receiving a similar offer, Rivera was tempted to make his childhood goal a reality. Besides the out-of-state tuition expenses, he acknowledged another determining factor for him was how coach Best treats scholarship and walk-on players all the same.
“He said that ‘if you work and put full effort into the program and go out and do stuff for the community, you’re just going to be right up there with everybody else. And work yourself up to a full scholarship.’ I was pumped to hear that!”
The Columbia Basin Big Nine’s co-MVP last fall, Rivera caught 66 passes for 1,119 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He also earned high-level accolades for his fearless corner back play against the run and shut-down pass defense.
The two-sport athlete plans to run Grizzly track in the spring while continuing to prepare himself to compete at the next level.
Rivera said SHS football coach John Lobbestael has been there every step of the journey and helped to make it an awesome experience. “I couldn’t be more blessed to have a coach like him. He’s prepared me physically and mentally. He’s helped me and I appreciate that!”
The recruiting process for the 5’10,” 160-pound Rivera has been a challenging one for both the athlete and his coach. The analytics of physical size at every position is a major factor at the college level.
“In the end, from Eastern’s point of view, it’s hard to ignore how many plays he makes and his potential big play threat. He’s just got intangibles that are really exciting if I were a college coach,” Lobbestael explicitly stated. “I’m really excited for Mike. He’s really deserving.”
Since there’s not a definitive measurement for an athlete’s determined heart like Rivera’s to excel, his beyond the chart attributes will have to be witnessed by the Eagles’ coaching staff at Roos Field during summer football camp and practice.
“I have this dog mentality of never being satisfied, always wanting to work more to be the best. That’s something my mom has instilled in me,” Rivera confidently affirmed. “She said, ‘never be satisfied. Work you butt off for everything you want, and I promise you’ll get it!’”
