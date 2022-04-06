BEREA, Ohio — Abby Rodriguez, of Grandview and a graduate of Prosser High School, is one of two Baldwin Wallace University women's track and field athletes to be awarded a weekly track honor.
For the first time this season and the first time in her career, Rodriguez has been named OAC field athlete of the week. Rodriguez comes off this past week at the Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) Invitational placing second in shot put with 12.76m and finished eighth in discus throw with a new personal best record of 35.93m. She is currently ranked first in shot put and third in discus in the OAC. Nationally, she is ranked eighth in shot put and 50th in discus.
