BEREA, Ohio — Abby Rodriguez of Grandview was inducted into the Baldwin Wallace University chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma (CAS) National College Athlete Honor Society in the spring 2022 semester.
Rodriguez is a graduate of Prosser Senior High School. She is majoring in psychology and shared the honor with 88 other students.
Society membership is extended to student-athletes selected by their athletic department in consultation with their head coach at a four-year accredited institution that is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) or the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
The criteria for selection includes a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.4, junior academic standing by the fifth semester, earned athletic letter winner, and excellent character and citizenship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.