YAKIMA — Senior Kameran Rodriguez hard-heartedly pierced the Cadets’ fourth quarter comeback by making 9 of 10 free throws over the final 1:44 in route to a 66-62 win over Eisenhower and 41-point SHS record breaking performance during the last regular CBBN season game on Friday evening, Feb. 14.
“It’s been a really good season. We’ve had our ups and downs but I’m glad we finished strong, going in as that two seed,” Rodriguez candidly stated after the Lady Griz (9-3 Big 9, 13-6 overall) held off the Cadets (5-7, 7-12) and earned a second seed in the NCWAA District 6 Championship 4A Girls Basketball Tournament.
Sunnyside will travel to face No. 1 seed Moses Lake (11-1, 17-3) in a double elimination game on Friday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m. The home team has won each of the two regular season matchups. The Lady Griz won the first meeting 51-47, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 while the Chiefs won 65-43, Saturday, Jan. 25.
“Ike gave a valiant effort. It took us grinding it out to get that ‘W’ tonight. The girls had to dig their heels in and settle down to get one,” coach explained. “We definitely have to clean some things up and play a little bit better come post season to get where we want to go.”
“All week, we knew this was going to be an important game for us… And we’re going to hopefully carry this on to Moses Lake on Friday,” Rodriguez affirmed her confidence and readiness for post season.
After making the first field goal of the game, the Lady Griz trailed until :50 seconds had gone by in the second quarter before reclaiming the lead at 16-15. They would take the lead for good at 26-25 with 1:24 remaining and went into halftime ahead 31-27.
At the end of three quarters, the Lady Griz held a two-point, 44-42 advantage over the Cadets. Following sophomore Paris Wilson’s three pointer to push the score to 55-50, the contest would come down to Rodriquez’s clutch free throw shooting.
The left-handed, sharpshooter knocked down two from the charity stripe, giving SHS a 57-50 lead with 1:19 left. The Cadets caught fire from behind the arch and went on a 10-4 run, trimming the SHS lead to 62-60 with 12.9 remaining.
Down the stretch, the crafty Rodriguez found a way to receive the inbound passes and was immediately fouled in the backcourt and sent to the line. The Cadets didn’t foul off the ball and No. 23 made them pay by splashing down four more free throws to seal the victory.
Once again, the resilient, 11-member squad proved their strength of character in rising over adversity to find a way to win as they enter post season play at full strength and on a two-game winning streak.
