SUNNYSIDE — For the first time this year, Roger Hazzard of Sunnyside is victorious in the Sunnyside Sun 47th annual Football Forecast.
Mike Weber of The Dalles, Oregon claimed second place.
Both Hazzard and Weber scored eight points; Hazzard missing the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants games. Weber missed the Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers games.
The tie breaker score was 39 points to win. Hazzard chose 34, Weber 45, putting Hazzard in first place.
The Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos Sunday game was postponed to Nov. 22, so each entry got a free point.
Hazzard earns $50 cash and Weber receives a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
Coming in third and fourth place were Kyla Leyendekker of Seattle and Fallon Weber of The Dalles, with eight points each, but 47 as a tie breaker score. Kyla missed the Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers games. Fallon missed the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers games.
