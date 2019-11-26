Steve Rounds of Beavercreek, Ore., was the top forecaster in last week’s next to the last game of the 2019 Football Forecast competition. Rounds correctly predicted 8 of 10 winning games. Also choosing 8, but losing by tiebreaker, was Ryker Hazzard of Sunnyside. Rounds chose the tiebreaker score of 59 while Hazzard chose 62.
Congratulations to both winners!
Rounds will receive the $50 first place prize and Hazzard will receive a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The final round for the 2019 Forecast season is this week. The contest is included here and another $50 is again, on the line for next top week’s winner.
This week’s Sunnyside Sun staff top forecasters were Job Wise and Ileana Martinez, in first and second place, respectively.
Entry deadline for this last week remaining is Friday, November 29 at 5 p.m. A complete listing of contest rules is included with the accompanying entry blank.
