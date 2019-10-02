There was no doubt about it, in the declaration of week four Sunnyside Sun’s Football Forecast contest winners. Pat Rounds of Sunnyside was perfect in her forecasting, with 11 of 11. Steve Rounds of Beavercreek, Ore., took second place with 10 correct picks and a spot on, total combined score of 58. Congratulations to both winners!
Pat Rounds will receive the $50 first place prize and Steve Rounds, a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The fifth round of the contest is included in today’s Sunnyside Sun and another $50 is again, on the line for next week’s winner.
This week’s Sunnyside Sun staff forecast game winner was Debbie Guerrero in first place with 9 of 11 correct predictions and Ozzie Medina in second place with eight.
Entry deadline each week, for the remaining 8 weeks, is Friday at 5 p.m. A complete listing of contest rules is included with the accompanying entry blank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.