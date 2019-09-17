For the second week in a row, it was a tie breaker which determined the winners of the 2019 Sunnyside Sun Football Forecast. Both winners correctly chose the victors of all 11 of last weekend’s football games. Ultimately, Eric Rounds of Sunnyside, edged out David Golden, also of for first place second place, respectively. Both winners correctly chose 11 winners, but Rounds guessed closest total points of 55, in the tiebreaker game.
Rounds is the recipient of first place $50 and Golden, a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
The Sunnyside Sun staff football forecast second round had a breakout winner this week. Patrick Shelby correctly guesstimated 10 of 11 winning games and in a close second was Debbie Guerrero with 9 correct guesses.
The third round of the contest is included in today’s issue and another $50 is again, on the line for next week’s winner.
Entry deadline each week, is Friday at 5 p.m.
