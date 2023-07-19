Royals finish season with 17 wins

The Sunnyside Lower Valley Royals baseball team were able to win both of their games last week. The Royals faced the Sunnyside Christian Knights for their final game on Thursday, July 13 ending the season with 17 wins and 12 losses.
The Royals played as part of Babe Ruth Summer Baseball League which was available to teens ages 13-15. The team was coached by Vince Moran who has over 15 years of experience.
Moran earlier this year led the Sunnyside High School Freshman baseball in one of their best seasons. The Freshman team was able to end the 2023 season with 11 wins and 7 losses.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
