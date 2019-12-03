SUNNYSIDE — Last week, Ryker Hazzard was the second-place winner in the 46th annual Football Forecast. This week, Hazzard correctly guested 8 winners of the 10 games played for first place in the last contest of the season. He picked 63 for his tie breaker score.
There was a tie for second place with Ray Perez of Grandview and Christina Gallardo of Sunnyside each predicting the outcomes of 6 of the 10 weekend games. Both chose 55 for the tie breaker score.
Hazzard collects $50 for his prize with Perez and Gallardo each receiving three- month subscriptions to the Sunnyside Sun.
This week’s Sunnyside Sun staff top forecasters were Ozzie Medina and Job Wise, in first and second place respectively. Medina guessed the outcomes of 7 of the 10 games, while Wise predicted 6 winners.
