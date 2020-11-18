SUNNYSIDE — Ryker Hazzard, Sunnyside, is the top winner in the ninth week of the 47th annual Football Forecast. Hazzard scored eight points, missing two games — the Seattle Seahawks v. Los Angeles Rams, and New England Patriots v. Baltimore Ravens games. Hazzard will receive the $50 cash prize.
Second place in the contest resulted in a tie between Angelica Cardenas, Sunnyside, and Richard Leyendekker, Grandview. Cardenas and Leyendekker also scored eight points, but they ultimately ended in second place due to Hazzard’s closer tie breaker score. Cardenas missed the Seattle Seahawks v. Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots v. Baltimore Ravens games. Leyendekker missed the New England Patriots v. Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles v. New York Giants games.
Cardenas and Leyendekker will receive a three-month subscription to the Sunnyside Sun.
In third place was Gilbert Briones, Sunnyside, and Jennifer Ramos, Sunnyside, in fourth place. Briones missed the New England Patriots v. Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans v. Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles v. New York Giants games. Ramos missed the Seattle Seahawks v. Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots v. Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills v. Arizona Cardinals games.
