MABTON — The Vikings, as well as Granger and Zillah soccer teams have several among them named with South Central Athletic Conference-West all-league honors.
Mabton senior forward Jose Morales and junior defender Armando Morales were selected as first-team players, along with senior defender Maurillo Romero of the Spartans and sophomore forward Salvador Vasquez of the Leopards.
Named second team players were junior midfielder Ulises Olivares and senior defender Jesus Trujillo of the Vikings, and junior midfielder Juan Zuniga of Granger.
Recognized with honorable mentions were junior goal keeper David Lopez of Mabton, senior midfielder Jovanni Cortez of Granger and senior midfielder Edgar Rojas of Zillah.
The Leopards were, for the second year in a row, recognized with the league’s Sportsmanship Award for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.