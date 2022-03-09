Multiple lower valley basketball teams competed in several different WIAA state tournaments throughout multiple divisions and multiple arenas last week for their own individual titles.
1B
Sunnyside Christian Knights boys’ varsity basketball team beat the Northwest Yeshiva Lions 44-38 to place third in their overall 1B division showing an overall dominant defensive performance holding the Lions to just 11 points in the second half.
2B
Mabton Vikings girls’ varsity basketball team made an effort in their match against the Raymond Seagulls on March 2 to ultimately lose 44-65 in a hard-fought battle that put a stop to their chances of placement in the first round of state in their 2B division.
1A
Toppenish Wildcats varsity boys’ basketball team placed fifth in their overall 1A division after losing to the Life Christian Academy Eagles in a back-and-forth match that ended in a 68-78 loss for the Toppenish boys.
The Toppenish Wildcats varsity girls’ team were faced with a challenge when they went up against the Zillah Leopards but ultimately lost 41-57 in the first round of state and did not place.
The Zillah Leopards girls’ varsity team gave it their all and made it to the third round of state but lost to the Wapato Wolves 42-54 in a match that could have been anyways game with Zillah leading at the half but Wapato finishing with more buckets overall.
The Zillah Leopards boys’ varsity basketball team placed sixth at state with wins against the Castle Rock Rockets and the Annie Wright Gators but ultimately lost against the Freeman Scotties 77-83 in the final round of the 1A division.
The Wapato Wolves girls’ varsity basketball team put on a show throughout the state tournament winning against the Overlake Owls, the Seattle Academy Cardinals, the Zillah Leopards, and the Freeman Scotties to win fourth in their overall 1A division.
2A
The Grandview Greyhounds boys’ varsity basketball team went on to face the Tumwater Thunderbirds in the 2A division in the first round of state but ended up losing 47-66 in a match that tied three different times throughout the game.
The Prosser Mustangs boys’ varsity basketball team made it to the third round at state losing to the Port Angeles Roughriders in a nail-biter that ended 68-70 only losing by single digits.
The Prosser Mustangs girls’ varsity basketball team trampled through the majority of their matches after defeating the Port Angeles Roughriders, the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats, and the W.F. West Bearcats whom they defeated 54-42 to win third in their overall 2A girls division.
4A
The Sunnyside Grizzlies girls varsity basketball team played hard in their match against the Richland Bombers in the first round at state but had their chances of placing put to a stop after losing 37-50 in a match that was anyone’s game till the end.
