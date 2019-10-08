TEKOA —The Sunnyside Christian Knights (1B Columbia Gorge, 2-2 and 2-3) lost to the Tekoa-Rosalia Timberwolves (3-0 and 4-1) conference matchup 82-34 on Friday, Oct. 4.
The Knights scored the game’s first touchdown in the opening quarter as they remained within arm’s reach of the Timberwolves’ 22-14 lead.
In the second quarter, the Timberwolves added a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions to make the score 38-14 at halftime.
SCHS Freshman Quarterback Dash Bosma, starting in place of injured senior quarterback Marty Fultz, threw for more than 200 yards and had three touchdowns.
The Knights established their running game with over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Like any analytics or game statistics, the final score can be misleading. The Knights played well offensively but could not stop the bleeding on defense.
According to head coach Jeremy Thomas, they currently have multiple players injured.
“We just had to work with what we had, Eight-man football it’s a small school- we don’t have a lot of depth. . . There were guys playing out of position, one kid never played in certain spots and we had to throw him in there.”
The Knights’ Friday, Oct. 4 roster consisted of two freshman, three sophomores, one junior, and two seniors, a less experienced team than their normal starting rotation he pointed out.
The Knights will face DeSales on Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Sunnyside High School, Clem Senn Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.