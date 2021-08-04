Skills, friendship, and laughter filled the gym this summer when Centralia College hosted a second annual girls volleyball camp at Sunnyside High School.
Campers came from Zillah, Grandview, Prosser, Sunnyside and the Tri-cities to attend the four-day training session.
Sunnyside High School varsity senior, Mackenzie Chambers, commented, “My favorite part was when we did the team games. It was a lot of team building and they made it really fun.”
Fun and positivity was the main focus the coaches supervising the campers pursued.
“I think that all the coaches were good role models. They all set good examples, and taught us a lot of new stuff,” Chambers said.
Sunnyside’s head coach of volleyball, Erin Koerner, stated, “All of us coaches enjoyed sharing ideas, drills, laughs and (supporting) all the kids.”
Growing the skills of the girls was also a huge target for the coaches.
Maci Deaton, an East Valley High School graduate participated at the camp as well. Deaton hosted a setters clinic that helped girls establish themselves in that position.
A setter in volleyball puts the ball in the air in a certain way that allows a teammate to drive the ball onto the other side of the net. Popularly known as a “spike.”
Deaton has many titles, championships, and awards under her belt. She is a Northwest Athletic Conference All-Star, and a two-time NWAC Champion.
“We have had athletes the last two years sign up just to learn setting from Maci. They may not have that role on their team, but look forward to her clinics,” Coach Koerner said.
80 campers attended this year’s volleyball session. Compared to the first years 40 or so.
Koerner intends to grow the training sessions even more in the future. “I will continue to reach out every year. I will always send my email. I will always post it to social media,” she said.
At the end of the day, becoming a family is what happened to the campers.
“Eighty kiddos checked in Monday afternoon and left Thursday evening as a new family,” Coach Koerner said.
In an email, Coach Koerner’s positive conclusion stated, “It’s exciting to provide opportunities for our SHS athletes to grow their game. I am a firm believer that we can learn from many coaches of all levels. It’s what we do with it as we continue to play. I also look forward to bringing my athletes together with others outside of our district. It helps us understand the true meaning of sportsmanship.”
