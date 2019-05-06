Brett Peterson
BACK IN ACTION — After three years away from competing at the Northwest Nitro Pro Hillclimb at Dry Creek Recreation Area, Brett Peterson of Yorba Linda, Calif. returns in the 450cc finals this past Sunday. In 2016, he crashed on the hill and broke his femur.

 Jennie McGhan

SUNNYSIDE — The following are the winners from Friday, May 3, in the Semi-Pro classifications of Northwest Nitro Professional Hillclimb at Dry Creek Recreation Area:

250 cc – Joe Maples of Antioch, Calif.: 26.912

Open Class - Nick Scarlett, city not designated: 20.404

Old Timer (40 & older) – Jason Weddle of Grandview: 19.914

700 cc - Kurt Hertler of Morgan Hill, Calif.: 25.628

70 cc mini bike – Dax Holbrook of Kaysville, Utah: 515 feet

450 pro stock – Joe Shipman of Cottonwood, Calif.: 26.470

Old Timers (any bike) – Matt Morris, city not designated: 615 feet

251 class-Up 2 & 4 stroke – Shawn Hvall of Grants Pass, Ore.: 587 feet

250cc 2 & 4 stroke – Matt Morris, city not designated: 570 feet

Vintage – Scott Rogers of Yakima: 494 feet

91-125 2 stroke – Austin Simmons of Tillamook, Ore.: 556 feet

