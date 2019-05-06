SUNNYSIDE — The following are the winners from Friday, May 3, in the Semi-Pro classifications of Northwest Nitro Professional Hillclimb at Dry Creek Recreation Area:
250 cc – Joe Maples of Antioch, Calif.: 26.912
Open Class - Nick Scarlett, city not designated: 20.404
Old Timer (40 & older) – Jason Weddle of Grandview: 19.914
700 cc - Kurt Hertler of Morgan Hill, Calif.: 25.628
70 cc mini bike – Dax Holbrook of Kaysville, Utah: 515 feet
450 pro stock – Joe Shipman of Cottonwood, Calif.: 26.470
Old Timers (any bike) – Matt Morris, city not designated: 615 feet
251 class-Up 2 & 4 stroke – Shawn Hvall of Grants Pass, Ore.: 587 feet
250cc 2 & 4 stroke – Matt Morris, city not designated: 570 feet
Vintage – Scott Rogers of Yakima: 494 feet
91-125 2 stroke – Austin Simmons of Tillamook, Ore.: 556 feet
