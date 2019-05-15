SUNNYSIDE — Action in the South Central Athletic Conference-West 1A sub-district was underway this past Saturday at the Sunnyside High School tennis courts, including top players from Granger and Zillah.
Returning to the courts, and hoping for a return appearance in the 1A State Championships, were Granger seniors Naya Roettger and Trennen Slade.
Roettger said her season has been “pretty easy-going.”
Her toughest opponents were from La Salle and Naches, she noted before her first match of the sub-district tournament against Taylor Beam of Goldendale.
“I had to work on my pace and placing more power behind my swing,” Roettger said before her first match of the tournament.
Roettger had a bye, and defeated Beam in the second round of action with twin sets of 6-0.
In the semi-finals, she faced long-time opponent and fellow senior Makilie Hernandez of Zillah, prevailing again — 6-0, 6-0 — to qualify for the championship match against Naches’ Amy Leonard on Monday at Connell.
Roettger won the title — 6-3, 6-0.
Hernandez dropped into the consolation bracket and was set compete against Tracy Do of the Lightning for third place on Monday. She lost and claimed fourth.
Roettger said her return to state is something she is confident about, “… but I can’t get complacent.”
She believes she has a chance at Top 4.
Also confident about his return to the state championships, which take place May 23-24 at Yakima Tennis Club, is Slade.
This season, he’s undefeated and after defeating White Swan’s Alex Villanueva 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, was set to take on Aiden Bothamley of Goldendale in the semi-final round of action Monday.
Slade won that match and defeated Casey Brown of Naches in the title match — 6-4, 6-3.
His toughest opponent this season — Fernando Godoy of the Leopards — also qualified for the semi-finals. He was to compete against Brown of the Rangers, and lost, placing him in the match for third. He won that match by a score of 6-1, 6-4.
“I was the District champion last year,” Slade said, noting he’s already claimed this year’s league championship title.
The teams will this weekend compete in the District tournament, hosted by Connell.
