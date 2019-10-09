SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Grizzly ladies brought their 2020 Powder Puff Flag Football and homecoming tradition to the gridiron on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Clem Senn Field.
The annual flag football game featured a high-powered offensive skill set by the senior class, wearing their black tee shirts with a bear claw on the back and red 20 number outlined in white, which was led by head coach John Lobbestael.
“They are nice, and really sweet. . . it’s hard to coach girls, it’s just different, Lobbestael explained, “they try hard and are very respectful.”
Senior Abigail Zavala was merely uncatchable as she raced past all the junior defenders.
In the second quarter with 4:13 remaining, Zavala scored a touchdown and :52 later, she ran for another one.
Less than two minutes later, the red shirted juniors answered right back with their second TD as they tried to keep pace.
Both teams substituted players throughout the contest, so everyone had an opportunity to have fun on the field.
Senior Kameran Rodriguez rushed for a TD to extend the Class of 2020’s lead 30-12 at halftime.
“It’s really fun, I really like that we get a lot of different girls to come out here, it’s not just athletes,” Rodriguez acknowledged, “We get a whole bunch of different girls. We can just come out, have fun and play a sport we all enjoy.”
