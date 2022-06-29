Sharks swim past Neptunes

The Sunnyside Sharks placed first in more than 30 events at the first home swim meet this season. The Sharks won the meet with the combined score of 453 against the Grandview Neptunes with a score of 228.
TOP RESULTS
Girls 11-12 200m Medley Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 4:47.52
Chambers, Sienna (11), Esqueda, Haeleigh (11), Romero, Olivia (11), Michel, Anayanci (11)
Boys 11-12 200m Medley Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 3:58.25
Rogers, Joaquin (12), Garcia, CJ (12), Romero, Mack (12), Beltran, Chuck (12)
Girls 13-14 200m Medley Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 3:14.87
Curfman, TylerAnn (14), Newhouse, Ava (14), Wise, Sariah (14), Garcia, Emmi (13)
Boys 13-14 200m Medley Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 3:05.19
Martin, Tanner (14), Newhouse, Max (13), Anderson, Ian (13), Campos, Kael (14)
Women 15-18 200m Medley
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 2:47.19
Bonzi, Avery (15), Ruiz, Alo (16), Stroh, Nadia (15), Garcia, Alianna (15)
Girls 8 & Under 50m Butterfly
1st-Mireles, Scarlett (7, GRST) 1:26.81
2nd-Soto, Payton (7, SRST) 1:33.40
3rd-Tree, Maya (8, SRST) 1:35.99
Boys 8 & Under 50m Butterfly
1st-Haringa, Ethan (8, SRST) 1:16.15
2nd-Curfman, Cal (7, GRST) 2:10.41
3rd-Campos, Miguel (8, SRST) 2:26.07
Girls 9-10 50m Butterfly
1st-Phaengpha, Aniani (10, GRST) 55.40
2nd-Pangle, Ava (10, SRST) 1:27.63
3rd-Rodriguez, Cheyenne (10, GRST) 1:40.43
Boys 9-10 50m Butterfly
1st-Campos, Kaleb (10, SRST) 1:15.09
2nd-Soto, Jaycek (10, SRST) 1:20.88
3rd-Patterson, Oliver (9, SRST) 1:25.06
Girls 11-12 50m Butterfly
1st-Suarez, Aniah (12, GRST) 42.18
2nd-Maltos, Kaylia (12, SRST) 46.18
3rd-Siller, A’Riah (12, SRST) 52.76
Boys 11-12 50m Butterfly
1st-Garcia, CJ (12, SRST) 57.31
2nd-Romero, Mack (12, SRST) 58.97
3rd-Fein, Ivan (12, GRST) 1:07.53
Girls 13-14 50m Butterfly
1st-Phaengpha, Aniela (13, GRST) 43.42
2nd-Valenzuela, Bree (14, GRST) 44.66
3rd-Cisneros, Roxy (14, GRST) 47.97
Boys 13-14 50m Butterfly
1st-Anderson, Ian (13, SRST) 42.82
2nd-Campos, Kael (14, SRST) 45.55
3rd-Gonzalez, Zaiden (14, SRST) 46.10
Women 15-16 50m Butterfly
1st-Alvarez, Jedida (16, GRST) 33.97
2nd-Stroh, Nadia (15, SRST) 36.57
3rd-Bonzi, Avery (15, SRST) 38.69
Men 15-16 50m Butterfly
1st-Gill, Ty (15, SRST) 41.68
2nd-Hernandez, Aj (15, SRST) 42.28
Women 17-18 50m Butterfly
1st-Stroh, Cecilia (18, SRST) 45.11
Girls 8 & Under 50m Breaststroke
1st-Soto, Payton (7, SRST) 1:33.16
2nd-Mireles, Scarlett (7, GRST) 1:36.94
3rd-Tree, Maya (8, SRST) 1:37.52
Boys 8 & Under 50m Breaststroke
1st-Licona, Daniel (8, SRST) 1:36.50
2nd-Curfman, Cal (7, GRST) 1:45.79
Girls 9-10 50m Breaststroke
1st-Phaengpha, Aniani (10, GRST) 1:00.30
2nd-Newhouse, Chloe (9, SRST) 1:18.09
3rd-Licona, Elena (10, SRST) 1:21.75
Boys 9-10 50m Breaststroke
1st-Soto, Jaycek (10, SRST) 1:02.96
2nd-Campos, Kaleb (10, SRST) 1:03.35
3rd-Ramirez, Manolo (10, GRST) 1:53.60
Girls 11-12 50m Breaststroke
1st-Suarez, Aniah (12, GRST) 52.49
2nd-Siller, A’Riah (12, SRST) 52.63
3rd-Montelongo, Emma (12, SRST) 56.00
Boys 11-12 50m Breaststroke
1st-Morris, Nathan (11, GRST) 55.06
2nd-Romero, Mack (12, SRST) 59.22
3rd-Haslam, Azariah (12, GRST) 1:00.35
Girls 13-14 50m Breaststroke
1st-Valenzuela, Bree (14, GRST) 51.40
2nd-Newhouse, Ava (14, SRST) 51.50
3rd-Mireles, Ebony (13, GRST) 52.05
Boys 13-14 50m Breaststroke
1st-Anderson, Ian (13, SRST) 47.73
2nd-Campos, Kael (14, SRST) 47.75
3rd-Curfman, RJ (13, SRST) 51.88
Women 15-16 50m Breaststroke
1st-Alvarez, Jedida (16, GRST) 40.93
2nd-Ruiz, Alo (16, SRST) 43.47
3rd-Siller, Jasady (16, SRST) 50.28
Men 15-16 50m Breaststroke
1st-Gill, Ty (15, SRST) 48.76
2nd-Lopez, Jayden (15, SRST) 53.85
Women 17-18 50m Breaststroke
1st-Gill, Jess (17, SRST) 43.28
2nd-Stroh, Cecilia (18, SRST) 54.29
Girls 8 & Under 50m Backstroke
1st-Tree, Maya (8, SRST) 1:18.76
2nd-Martin, Sydnee (7, SRST) 1:20.33
3rd-Mireles, Scarlett (7, GRST) 1:37.79
Boys 8 & Under 50m Backstroke
1st-Campos, Miguel (8, SRST) 1:29.38
2nd-Weaver, Samuel (7, SRST) 1:40.15
3rd-Green, Carter (8, GRST) 2:00.75
Girls 9-10 50m Backstroke
1st-Phaengpha, Aniani (10, GRST) 58.27
2nd-Aguirre, Alysianna (10, SRST) 1:12.22
3rd-Newhouse, Chloe (9, SRST) 1:18.30
Boys 9-10 50m Backstroke
1st-Campos, Kaleb (10, SRST) 1:01.07
2nd-Patterson, Oliver (9, SRST) 1:15.98
3rd-Soto, Jaycek (10, SRST) 1:20.03
Girls 11-12 50m Backstroke
1st-Castaneda, Abby (12, GRST) 47.57
2nd-Suarez, Aniah (12, GRST) 49.59
3rd-Maltos, Kaylia (12, SRST) 49.85
Boys 11-12 50m Backstroke
1st-Morris, Nathan (11, GRST) 53.92
2nd-Garcia, CJ (12, SRST) 57.99
3rd-Romero, Mack (12, SRST) 1:00.85
Girls 13-14 50m Backstroke
1st-Mireles, Ebony (13, GRST) 45.07
2nd-Curfman, TylerAnn (14, SRST) 46.74
3rd-Garcia, Emmi (13, SRST) 49.06
Boys 13-14 50m Backstroke
1st-Martin, Tanner (14, SRST) 47.34
2nd-Anderson, Ian (13, SRST) 47.64
3rd-Curfman, RJ (13, SRST) 49.25
Women 15-16 50m Backstroke
1st-Alvarez, Jedida (16, GRST) 41.31
2nd-Bonzi, Avery (15, SRST) 43.90
3rd-Stroh, Nadia (15, SRST) 46.46
Men 15-16 50m Backstroke
1st-Hernandez, Aj (15, SRST) 42.37
2nd-Lopez, Jayden (15, SRST) 46.76
3rd-Gill, Ty (15, SRST) 48.00
Women 17-18 50m Backstroke
1st-Stroh, Cecilia (18, SRST) 45.39
Girls 8 & Under 50m Freestyle
1st-Mireles, Scarlett (7, GRST) 1:13.29
2nd-Soto, Payton (7, SRST) 1:21.20
3rd-Tree, Maya (8, SRST) 1:24.59
Boys 8 & Under 50m Freestyle
1st-Haringa, Ethan (8, SRST) 1:12.81
2nd-Licona, Daniel (8, SRST) 1:13.23
3rd-Campos, Miguel (8, SRST) 1:35.99
Girls 9-10 50m Freestyle
1st-Phaengpha, Aniani (10, GRST) 45.23
2nd-Meza, Emily (9, GRST) 59.16
3rd-Aguirre, Alysianna (10, SRST) 1:08.84
Boys 9-10 50m Freestyle
1st-Campos, Kaleb (10, SRST) 45.41
2nd-Soto, Jaycek (10, SRST) 53.87
3rd-Patterson, Oliver (9, SRST) 1:08.87
Girls 11-12 50m Freestyle
1st-Suarez, Aniah (12, GRST) 40.59
2nd-Montelongo, Emma (12, SRST) 42.77
3rd-Maltos, Kaylia (12, SRST) 42.96
Boys 11-12 50m Freestyle
1st-Romero, Mack (12, SRST) 41.13
2nd-Garcia, CJ (12, SRST) 41.59
3rd-Haslam, Azariah (12, GRST) 44.12
Girls 13-14 50m Freestyle
1st-Mireles, Ebony (13, GRST) 36.99
2nd-Phaengpha, Aniela (13, GRST) 38.32
3rd-Curfman, TylerAnn (14, SRST) 38.51
Boys 13-14 50m Freestyle
1st-Anderson, Ian (13, SRST) 35.16
2nd-Curfman, RJ (13, SRST) 37.84
3rd-Martin, Tanner (14, SRST) 37.94
Women 15-16 50m Freestyle
1st-Alvarez, Jedida (16, GRST) 33.93
2nd-Siller, Jasady (16, SRST) 34.97
3rd-Ruiz, Alo (16, SRST) 35.39
Men 15-16 50m Freestyle
1st-Hernandez, Aj (15, SRST) 34.44
2nd-Gill, Ty (15, SRST) 34.87
3rd-Lopez, Jayden (15, SRST) 35.95
Women 17-18 50m Freestyle
1st-Gill, Jess (17, SRST) 36.65
2nd-Hernandez, Yazlyn (17, SRST) 38.69
3rd-Stroh, Cecilia (18, SRST) 38.71
Men 17-18 50m Freestyle
1st-Anderson, Benjamin (18, SRST) 28.49
Girls 9-10 200m Freestyle Relay
1st-Neptunes 4:26.30
Meza, Emily (9), Rodriguez, Cheyenne (10), Hamil, Andi (9), Phaengpha, Aniani (10)
Girls 11-12 200m Freestyle Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 3:09.71
Maltos, Kaylia (12), Cardenas, Jewlz (12), Siller, A’Riah (12), Montelongo, Emma (12)
Boys 11-12 200m Freestyle Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 3:13.50
Romero, Mack (12), Castilleja, J.J. (11), Beltran, Chuck (12), Garcia, CJ (12)
Girls 13-14 200m Freestyle Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 2:51.41
Curfman, TylerAnn (14), Garcia, Emmi (13), Wise, Sariah (14), Newhouse, Ava (14)
Boys 13-14 200m Freestyle Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 2:37.79
Martin, Tanner (14), Newhouse, Max (13), Campos, Kael (14), Anderson, Ian (13)
Women 15-18 200m Freestyle Relay
1st-Sunnyside Sharks 2:35.48
Garcia, Alianna (15), Ruiz, Alo (16), Stroh, Nadia (15), Bonzi, Avery (15)
Girls 9-10 200m Individual Medley
1st-Phaengpha, Aniani (10, GRST) 4:46.18
2nd-Meza, Emily (9, GRST) 6:15.48
3rd-Curfman, Ava (10, SRST) 6:20.69
Boys 9-10 200m Individual Medley
1st-Galvan, Ramon (9, GRST) 7:40.47
Girls 11-12 200m Individual Medley
1st-Suarez, Aniah (12, GRST) 4:03.87
2nd-Castaneda, Abby (12, GRST) 4:43.07
Boys 11-12 200m Individual Medley
1st-Morris, Nathan (11, GRST) 4:14.50
2nd-Romero, Mack (12, SRST) 4:24.25
3rd-Garcia, CJ (12, SRST) 4:32.16
Girls 13-14 200m Individual Medley
1st-Mireles, Ebony (13, GRST) 3:44.47
2nd-Valenzuela, Bree (14, GRST) 3:56.03
3rd-Phaengpha, Aniela (13, GRST) 3:57.62
Boys 13-14 200m Individual Medley
1st-Anderson, Ian (13, SRST) 3:45.25
2nd-Curfman, RJ (13, SRST) 3:56.34
3rd-Newhouse, Max (13, SRST) 4:29.82
Women 15-16 200m Individual Medley
1st-Alvarez, Jedida (16, GRST) 3:19.09
2nd-Ruiz, Alo (16, SRST) 3:47.28
3rd-Stroh, Nadia (15, SRST) 3:53.50
2 4 Garcia, Alianna (15, SRST)
Men 15-16 200m Individual Medley
1st-Hernandez, Aj (15, SRST) 3:42.16
Women 17-18 200m Individual Medley
1st-Stroh, Cecilia (18, SRST) 3:55.16
