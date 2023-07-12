Sharks take home wins against Othello, Grandview

The Sunnyside Sharks took home two wins during last week’s swim meets. The Sharks were able to take home wins against Othello Barracudas and the Grandview Neptunes.
The Sharks out swam the Barracudas on July 5 with a team score of 348.5 to 303.5 and later took on the Neptunes on July 6 winning at a score of 436 to 350.
Ian Anderson led in individuals points during the Grandview meet and tied in most points for the Sharks during with Alo Ruiz during the Othello meet. Anderson and Ruiz completed five individual races during the swim meet against Othello gaining a total of 30 points each for the team. Anderson added 28 points to the team score from his five races during the Sharks meet against Grandview.
During the Othello meet the sharks were able to bring in 313.5 points during individual races with 38 points being added from relay races, during the race against Grandview 381 points came from individual races and 55 coming from relays.
Individual swimmers receiving points against Grandview were Ian Anderson with 28 points , Maya Tree with 26, Alo Ruiz with 24, Chris Villanueva with 22, Evan Baranowski and Kaleb Campos with 20, Oliver Patterson with 18, Nadia Stroh and Elijah Wise with 16, Ava Pangle with 15, Miguel Campos and Aj Hernandez with 14, Hendrik Haringa with 12, Kael Campos and Payton Soto with 11, Avery Bonzi and Abram Villanueva with 10, Jaycek Soto and Joshua Wise with 8, Sydnee Elerding with 7, Mackenna Chambers, Noah Tree and Noah Wise with 6, Sienna Chambers, Haeleigh Esqueda, CJ Garcia and Asher Wise with 5, Jess Gill, Ty Gill, Ava Newhouse and Samuel Weaver with 4, Nico Chavez and TylerAnn Curfman with 3, Ethan Haringa, Daniel Licona and Olivia Romero with 2 and Elias Mejia, Jack Pena, Viviana Romero, Joseph weaver and Kennedy Wise with one point.
The Sunnyside Sharks will be facing the Naches Barracudas Swim team for there next home swim meet, the mee will take place on Thursday, July 13.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
