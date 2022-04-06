Head baseball coach Pete Marquez will be hosting an SHS Alumni baseball game at noon on Sunday, May 1 at the new SHS varsity baseball field to fundraise for the baseball program.
The event will be a doubleheader made up of seven-innings for each game.
Alumni will be able to practice at the field and batting cages on Saturday, April 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Sunday by 9 a.m.
Teams will be divided by graduation year and by needed positions. Baseball pants provided by the University of Washington will be available for players to purchase at $5.
The cost to join the game is $100 for which the player will need to submit by cash or check to SHS Baseball Boosters and sent to Dana Car at 527 South 14th Street.
Players will get a jersey with their name on it and a special fitted alumni hat. Information on a hat size, shirt size, shirt number, and name requested for the back will need to be turned in by Saturday, April 9.
For more information, contact Pete Marquez at 509-840-4412, or grizzprez1972@gmail.com
