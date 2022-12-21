The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ basketball team had a rough start to last week’s games with Sunnyside losing their first two games.
The Grizzlies lost their game against East Valley on Dec. 13 to a score of 48-44 and their game against West valley on Dec. 16 to a score of 49-44 but were able to pull forward against the Moses Lake Mavericks on Dec. 17 winning the game with a three point lead at a score of 62-59.
