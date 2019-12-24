SUNNYSIDE — The boys’ varsity basketball team spent last week practicing with an intensive effort to embrace the program’s expectations and hardworking goals as they looked to rebound from a lack luster performance at West Valley on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Grizzlies (1-1 Big 9, 2-5 overall) hosted Moses Lake (1-1, 1-5) and Sunnyside came out ready to give their best performance of the young season on both ends of the court as they ran out to an 18-13 first quarter lead.
“We had a really good week of practice, the team worked really hard and their effort showed out there tonight,” coach Bruce Siebol stated following the team’s impressive 75-59 victory. “I’m proud of them and I feel we’re headed in the right direction.”
In the second quarter, Sunnyside extended their lead to 34-24 with 1:13 remaining before intermission as the Chiefs were able to close out the quarter on a mini 4-2 run and trailed 36-28 at the break.
SHS junior Ethan Copeland scored 17 first half points and finished with a game high 36 points while Daniel Singleterry chipped in 13 before ending up with 22 as the duo got the offense rolling.
“We all bought in and we were all like, we know what we have to do to get better and to win games. And, I think we all did that tonight, together as a team,” Copeland acknowledged after he and Singleterry were challenged by coach to be the team’s defensive leaders as well.
Moses Lake went on a 13-4 run to start the third quarter and took a 41-40 lead with 4:19 remaining before the Grizzlies resolve regained control.
Sunnyside’s defense tightened up and the squad moved the ball with pinpoint accuracy on offensive as they raced out to an 18-3 run and entered the final quarter leading 59-43.
“As long as they give their best effort each and every night, that’s all we can ask of them and the rest will take care of itself,” coach said.
