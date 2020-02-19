SAMMAMISH — Going down to the last two heavyweight matches between Sunnyside and Moses Lake for the 4A Region II tournament championship, senior Jaden Siller and freshman Mateo Armandariz anchored the team’s 16-point, 238.5 winning mark on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15 at Skyline High School.
“Throughout the course of the tournament, there were ups and downs all the time. It’s a very emotional weekend. Because there’s such high hopes on it,” coach George Paulus explained.
He described regionals like attending a brand-new tournament, going up against opponents they’ve never seen before and wrestling for all the marbles on the table with the top four punching their ticket to state.
Having spent the season on the JV team, freshman Armandariz was called up to wrestle at the District 6 tournament in the 285-pound weight class where he qualified fourth, earning himself an opportunity to compete for a state berth.
“To me, I’ve come so far, and this is where I am, why stop here,” Armandariz spiritually reflected as he was focused on winning his first two matches and qualifying for state. “I’ve worked so hard for this, it’s time to show it now!”
Following his semifinal win over Eisenhower junior Benji Rosiles (8-5) by decision 3-2, Armandariz said when his arm was raised by the referee, it didn’t feel real.
When he achieved his dramatic first place match win in sudden victory and 6-4 decision over Moses Lake sophomore Saul Villa (26-15), the 4A Region II tournament champion recalled, “I felt like I was floating, you know. Butterflies!”
“Mateo comes through and beats a couple of pretty good guys there at Districts and gets into the fourth-place spot, goes to Regionals and now he’s a Regional champion. He wins the whole pile. It’s amazing, totally amazing” Paulus excitedly exclaimed.
“I just go out and do my best. No matter what happens, I’m going to be proud of myself. I’m doing what I do best. And give it my all,” Armandariz faithfully proclaimed. “For me, it’s kind of hard to believe too because it doesn’t feel real. But at the same time, I did it, me,”
Sunnyside High School has 11 state qualifiers headed to the Mat Classic — junior Elijah Barajas, District 6 and 4A Region II champion; sophomore Edward Villanueva, District 6 and 4A Region II champion; junior Andrew Macias, District 6 and 4A Region II champion; junior Austin Villanueva, District 6 and 4A Region II champion; senior Jaden Siller, 4A Region II champion and freshman Mateo Armandariz, 4A Region II champion; senior Fabian Ortega, District 6 champion; senior Francisco Magallan; senior Jaden Villalobos; senior Alan Ochoa and sophomore Jeydian Salazar, alternate.
The Grizzlies leave on Thursday morning for the Mat Classic XXXII Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22 in the Tacoma Dome.
