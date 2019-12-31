HANFORD — “Not everybody is going to take first place, but if you’re going to be a part of a championship team, everyone has a role and to do the best you can,” Sunnyside coach George Paulus stated after the varsity boys’ team finished second in the Winter Cup on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Hanford High School.
Eight Grizzly wrestlers competed in the semifinals while four advanced to the finals with two winning first place championships. 285 wrestlers from more 23 teams which scored points, took part in the high-quality tourney as No. 1 ranked 4A Chiawana won the tournament with a 221.5 score, followed by Sunnyside with 187.5.
Both highly touted teams had an opportunity to compete against one another as coaches and wrestlers scouted their opponent’s strengths and weaknesses while they continue to prepare for state competition.
“They know what we have, and we know what they have,” Paulus said. “One of our team’s strengths is that we have 13 to 14 wrestlers who contribute to our scoring and that’s a big advantage over a lot of schools.”
According to coach, Chiawana has a strong lower half of potential state wrestling champions as does Sunnyside but lack the above 145 lb. weight class team members to contend with the Grizzlies as the season progresses.
“Every match that’s wrestled in a tournament counts. Everybody is important and they need to score. Everyone is there to contribute big time,” he acknowledged when describing the team’s “coming back through the front door” mindset.
Junior Elijah Barajas (15-1) won his 106-pound division against a hard-fought battle with Toppenish sophomore Miguel Torres III (3-1) in a 3-0 decision.
After wrestling into the 113-pound semifinals, freshman Alex Fernandez (12-1) suffered a knee bursa, a small pouch which is filled with lubricating fluid, popped as he began to feel pain in the joint and decided to sit out the finals, coach said.
Once again, EJ Villanueva (15-3) at 126-pounds was impressive in his matches, coach added. His only loss came from Granger sophomore and state champion Abel Nava (13-0) in a 14-4 major decision.
Junior Andrew Macias (9-1) defeated Moses Lake’s Hunter White (17-4) in a fall at 3:23 to win the 132-pound first place championship.
The Grizzly philosophy of continuing to battle and win team points was exemplified by 145-pound and third place winner Austin Villanueva, Jr. (15-2), Jr. in an 8-6 decision over Moses Lake’s Maximus Zamora (15-6).
The junior defeated East Valley’s Dylan Bangs 18-2 in the quarterfinals and was focused on the semi’s and No. 1 ranked 3A Mount Spokane junior Ky Haney (16-0).
Villanueva knew he would be in for a tough match and was looking to put himself in position to score big for the Grizzlies.
“With my motion and my pace, and whenever you never stop moving it kind of gets into a guy’s head. They break down and from there, you just start dominating,” Villanueva expressed.
