PROSSER — Following the whirlwind excitement of honoring their Hall of Fame wrestling coach George Paulus on senior night and winning the Big 9 Conference Championship before an enthusiastic Grizzly Nation of supporters, the boys’ varsity wrestling team competed at the Rumble in the Valley Tournament at Housel Middle School, Saturday, Jan. 25.
“I could have wrestled a little harder. I wrestled a little sloppy, but I’ll be better next time, it was a good match,” Sunnyside High School Jeydian Salazar declared while trying to regain his breath from the 170 pound quarterfinal match with Isaias Ramirez of Toppenish, who won by major decision 13-5.
The sophomore had never faced Ramirez before and believed there was a point in the match where he had gained an advantage. “…in the third round I felt I almost had him. Time ran out,” Salazar said. “He was good and a strong wrestler.”
Ramirez would go on to win first place over Logan Candanoza of Prosser by a 3-1 decision.
As the Grizzly wrestler sat on the gym floor with his back against the wall, staring at the action on mat 3, Salazar pledged to do better against his next opponent. In the consolation round, he won by fall over Pete Romero of Wapato at 3:28. Salazar went on to finish sixth in the tournament.
SHS coach George Paulus expressed that the team plans to have 26 varsity wrestlers, two at each weight class in the lineup except for there being only one athlete at 195 and 220. “The cupboard is bare. But, even at that, we have more than most teams. So, we’re going to be fine,” he acknowledged.
Paulus likes the Grizzlies’ chances of scoring a load of points and the team will be ready to go to the District 6 Tournament beginning on Friday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m., at Davis High School, 212 South 6th Ave., Yakima.
