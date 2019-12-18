FIFE — The Sunnyside boys varsity wrestling team traveled out west to take on 16 teams and all 13 members contributed in bringing home the 2019 Larry Brown Tournament victory with a 212.5 score on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Fife.
“Basically, everyone ended up getting points. Nobody was eliminated from the medal round. And, we ended up getting wins from everybody,” coach George Paulus stated. “Bottom line, we had a pretty good day and I’m happy with it.”
Freshman Alex Fernandez continues to impress as he wrestles in both 113 and 120-pound division, said coach. Fernandez dismantled his 120-pound opponents in winning the first place championship.
According to coach, another Grizzly who had a strong showing was senior Moises Zesati at 160-pounds. He wrestled a quality opponent in the final, and it was a back and forth match all the way through. Zesati trailed going into the final round and ended up dominating him for the win.
“That was a pretty good showing on his part and plus the fact it was a solid indication of his conditioning level and that’s one of the things were worried about right now,” Paulus explained. We’re trying to get them to the point where they can compete for six minutes and he showed he could do it.”
152-pound wrestler Austin Villanueva took charge of his finals’ opponent after he was taken down in the opening seconds of the match. “Austin got determined and started tearing him up from there,” coach said.
Elijah Barajas wrestling in the 106-pound class, won his final match 1-0. “No takedowns. He got off the bottom and scored a point. He rode the kid the whole way through the third round and wouldn’t let him score,” Paulus acknowledged. “That’s really good, no mistake wrestling!”
Overall, the Grizzlies had a strong showing and coach was happy with everyone’s performances. He gave the squad Sunday off, but it was back to practice on Monday and through the week as they prepare for the upcoming Cadet Classic at Eisenhower High School on Saturday, Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.