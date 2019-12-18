SUNNYSIDE — The No. 2 ranked Grizzly boys’ varsity wrestling team hosted No. 5 Moses Lake and after an exhausting match with their Big 9 rival, the home team came out on top 38-30 before an electric crowd on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
“It’s always good when you win, no matter what the story is,” coach George Paulus stated. “Wrestling Moses Lake in our first home match of the year is always kind of tenuous. You never know what’s going to happen.”
On paper, Sunnyside matched up well with the traditionally strong Chiefs but that’s why they compete out on the mat and challenge one another to bring their best. “… it was a little closer than we thought it was going to be,” coach said.
The junior varsity team wrestled earlier at 6 p.m., winning 15 of their 16 matches with 11 pins in route to a 70-3 victory. “… they came out and attacked first and shot aggressively,” coach Ralph Mendoza declared.
When Grizzly junior Ethan Weron faced off with sophomore Saul Villa, the matchup proved to be one of the most exciting of the evening. Grizzly Nation cheered on and energized the first-year wrestler, who’s just beginning his second season, to come within an inside step and elbow from winning the contest.
“He did everything to win the match but win the match,” Paulus cheerfully noted when he spoke of the heavyweight’s thrilling performance. “As soon as he learns to use his length, he’s going to be a real awesome wrestler.”
“I had him. It’s tough. It’s not fun but it helps me with the next match,” an exhausted Weron replied after taking charge of his opponent, prior to making an inexperienced mistake and being pinned at 4:32.
“It gives you a lot of confidence, until it flips. But until then, you can like feel that and it’s just awesome,” the 285-pound wrestler acknowledged as he remained upbeat while unhappy with the outcome.
“He (Weron) is a smart wrestler and picks things up quick. So, he probably won’t make that mistake again,” coach added. “We have a lot of season left, so he’s going to be fine!”
