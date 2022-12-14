The Sunnyside Grizzlies boys’ wrestling team faced the Moses Lake Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 7 winning to a score of 58-18.
Stats for the matches were David Gutierrez (Sunnyside) over Cody Byers (Moses Lake) with Byers Falling at 3:09, Ashton Sanchez (Moses Lake) over Angel Lugo (Sunnyside) with Lugo falling at 1:46, Samuel Valencia (Sunnyside) over Ian Garza (Moses Lake) at a score of 16-2, Stephen Maltos (Sunnyside) over Cruz Hernandez (Moses Lake) with Hernandez falling at 1:13, Bryan Madrigal (Sunnyside) over Drayden Gaither (Moses Lake) at a score of 2-0, Diego Ambriz (Sunnyside) over Weston Stowe (Moses Lake) with Stowe Falling at 0:53, Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside) over Ian Anderson (Moses Lake) with Anderson Falling at 0:47, Joshua Grubb (Moses Lake) over Mesiah Valdez (Sunnyside) with Valdez Falling at 3:02, Dayton Regan (Moses Lake) over Mason Mendoza (Sunnyside) with Mandoza falling at 2:37, Emilio Castro III (Sunnyside) over Cael Castro (Moses Lake) with Castro falling at 1:35 and John Rendon (Sunnyside) over Brock Clark (Moses Lake) at a score of 8-4. Kael Campos, Mateo Armendariz and Dezmon Martinez also won their matches.
