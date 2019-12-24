YAKIMA — The Sunnyside boys varsity wrestling team ended up with four first place champions, two seconds, three thirds and two fifth place finishes as the Grizzlies won the Cadet Classic at Eisenhower High School on Saturday, Dec. 21.
“We’re happy with the win,” coach George Paulus said following the team’s 230.5 performance. “We had 12 kids who wrestled and 10 placed.”
According to coach, there were a couple of teams that dropped out at the last minute and lowered the level of competition. The Grizzlies were still down two of their starters as they won the classic going away.
“Elijah Barajas walked through the whole thing and I think the combined time he was out there on the mat was maybe like a total of two-minutes,” stated coach. “He tore up the 106-pound competition and handled the wrestler in the final pretty easily.”
EJ Villanueva at 126-pounds was impressive in his matches as he put it all together, the coach added. He also wrestled some really good competition as he continues to get into shape.
“If senior Moises Zesati at 160-pounds would have won his final’s match, he would have had a great day,” Paulus acknowledged. “He defeated the state champion in the semifinals and then lost in the finals, so that was bittersweet.”
